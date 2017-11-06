Man Sentenced in 2015 Sexual Abuse Case

A Mankato man is sentenced for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

53–year–old Jerald Richard Ziegler received a stayed prison sentence of three years, and will serve 10 years' probation.

Ziegler was convicted of one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct; two other charges were dismissed .

A criminal complaint says a woman called dispatchers back in March 2015 and alleged that Ziegler had sexually assaulted her daughter several times during visits.

--- KEYC News12