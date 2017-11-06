Special Olympics Seeks Volunteers for State Bowling Tournament

Special Olympics Minnesota is hosting a state bowling tournament this weekend but they are dealing with a shortage on volunteers.

Area 9 Sports Coordinator for the Minnesota Special Olympics Mike Gottberg said volunteers do not realize how much their presence means to individuals of any organization.

"We're looking for people to come and volunteer that time and day whether it's to be an escort, to monitor lanes, to hand out awards or simply come and cheer people on, " said Gottberg.

The bowling tournament will take place at Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center. Owner Pam DeMarce said she is happy that her business could be a part of this event.

"We look to do as many events as we can around the sport of bowling since we have that facility because we know how many of them love to bowl," said DeMarce.

Gottberg wants people to walk away from this event having experienced more than just a good day at the lanes.

"An understanding to include people no matter what they have whether it's a physical disability or am intellectual disability, people are people. These athletes have aspirations the same as everyone else," said Gottberg.

This is the first year of the bowling tournament which will take place across several bowling alleys to accommodate bowlers and those coming to watch.