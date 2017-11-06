Special Olympics Seeks Volunteers for State Bowling Tournament

Public comment period at council meetings is the latest in a a long line of conflict with some citizens
53–year–old Jerald Richard Ziegler received a stayed prison sentence of three years, and will serve 10 years' probation.
Special Olympics Minnesota is hosting a state bowling tournament this weekend but they are dealing with a shortage on volunteers.
The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man
The Northfield Police received a report of a missing 14 year old girl, Marissa Bahm
The council will take up the Ameresco proposal again at their next meeting.
Thriver Tom Weigt says, "I started running probably back in my early thirties when I was feeling a little bit thirty–ish and I needed to start moving a little bit more." What started as going on brisk walks, turned into half mile runs, into two mile runs, into half–marathons, and now he's running full marathons. Weigt says, "I just started slow but I stuck with it, developed a habit and here I am today." Tom's initial journey with running was motivat...
