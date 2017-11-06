Waseca Chamber of Commerce Holds Weekly Holiday Sweepstakes

The Waseca Chamber of Commerce is promoting local shopping for the holiday season by holding a holiday sweepstakes.

President of the Waseca Chamber of Commerce Kim Foels said participating businesses are stocking up new merchandise and one-of a kind items for the event.

" We're putting on a little sweepstakes here of Waseca Area Chamber bucks and those Chamber bucks can only be used at membership here in Waseca so it's really supporting local, shop local."

Foels said the Chamber of Commerce is always looking to assist in the sustainability of local businesses.



The program will give away $50 every week from now until Dec 18.