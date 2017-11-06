Ameresco Awaits Decision On $2.5 Million Civic Center Repair

Requests to improve the Verizon Center continued during tonight's city council work session.



A $2.5 million proposal to reduce the arena's humidity problems and improve the ice quality was put on pause during last month's city council work session.



The conversation continued during tonight's meeting, where city officials discussed the operating impact and an overview of sales tax and related capital improvement funds.



Energy savings were found after Ameresco investigated the arena's need for updated dehumidification equipment, which will help fund the upgrade, while the rest of funding will be from a sales tax increase.



"We have yet to define expenditures. We know we have capital maintenance and when something like this comes out of the cue like this projects did, we're unaware of other projects of this nature that need to be discussed, and that stuff needs to be factored into this stuff, too," Mankato Mayor Eric Anderson says.



The council will take up the Ameresco proposal again at their next meeting.