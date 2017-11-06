The Simmering Battle At North Mankato City Council

The North Mankato City Council agreed to purchase property next to the water plant on Nicollet Avenue for future Radium mitigation, and are looking at replacing the sidewalk on Jackson Avenue.

But it's the public comment period, the behavior during it, and the actions taken in response, that have been getting the most attention at council meetings.



A series of controversial projects over the years, starting with the Marigold property in 2008 through 2014, then ramping up during the fight over the Tschohl property from 2014 until earlier this year... now it's a fight over comment periods and what is discussed.

North Mankato routinely has people talk during the comment period, but it's usually the same two or three people.

Often times the same issue is broached again and again, because it's repetitive, often of limited appeal.

The council felt the same, and began limiting public comments.

Where the two sides go from here is up to them.

-- KEYC News 12.