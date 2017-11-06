Fairmont Back in State Tournament for First Time Since 2013

For the first time since 2013, Fairmont is heading back to the state football tournament.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more from the one loss Cardinals.

"We're ready to make a big run, big offense, Nate's about to set school record for passing yard, so we're set to do it now," said Wyatt Quiring, senior wide receiver.

"The sky is the limit to be honest with you, offensively we can do a lot of things to keep you off–balance. And defense, we're going to bring it, pressure from a few different angles, and I think our kicking game is also strong. We have all three phases of the game clicking, offense, defense, special teams clicking right now," said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont head coach.

In the past two seasons, Fairmont was on the verge of cracking the state tournament, but in both instances, the Cardinals fell to a familiar foe in the section championship, Jackson County Central.

This year, the Cards flipped the script taking down the Huskies for a section title.

"With the state tournament on the line, we're all going to play our hardest, no matter what. We're all going to leave it all out there, being able to play Jackson gets you ready. They're a big rival, and we did everything in our power to get the win," said Nate Kallenbach, Fairmont quarterback/cornerback.

Fairmont comes into the Class AAA tournament with one loss which came against one of the tougher team in AAAA, the Waseca Bluejays.

"That definitely gave us some confidence, it was hard to lose a close one, but it motivated us to keep going hard and showed us what potential we have," said Collin Steuber, Fairmont senior OL/LB.

Now Fairmont's attention turns toward Jordan for the state quarterfinals, a team the Cards defeated 41–26 back in week two.

"That kind of feels like a year ago to be honest with you. The biggest thing we need to do is just stick to what got us here, limit our mistakes, and limit their offense, they have some really talented athletes, so we need to keep the brakes on them as much as we can," said Mahoney.

Kick off for that game is set for Saturday at 3:00 pm in Prior Lake. We'll have highlights of that game on KEYC News 12.

--KEYC News 12