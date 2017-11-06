NSIC Champion Mavericks Earn First Round Bye in NCAA Tourney

Cardinals on 7 game winning streak heading into Class AAA state tournament.
Cardinals on 7 game winning streak heading into Class AAA state tournament.
The Mavericks are the 2-seed in the Central Region.
The Mavericks are the 2-seed in the Central Region.
Loyola/Cleveland finished in third.
Loyola/Cleveland finished in third.
MSU women's soccer team heading to 12th NCAA tournament.
MSU women's soccer team heading to 12th NCAA tournament.
MSU loses 3-0.
MSU loses 3-0.
St. Olaf hosted this year's Class A and AA cross country meets Saturday.
St. Olaf hosted this year's Class A and AA cross country meets Saturday.
Mavs improve to 10-0.
Mavs improve to 10-0.
It took a touchdown, a safety and a field goal to get the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers past the Maple River Eagles
It took a touchdown, a safety and a field goal to get the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers past the Maple River Eagles