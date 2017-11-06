NSIC Champion Mavericks Earn First Round Bye in NCAA Tourney

On Monday evening, the MSU women's soccer team held a viewing party for the NCAA D-II selection show.

With their 2-0 win over Augustana on Sunday, the Mavs nabbed the NSIC tournament title earning an automatic berth to this year's national tournament. The Mavericks are the 2-seed in the Central Region. MSU earned a first round bye and will host the winner of the Missouri Western/Southwestern Oklahoma match-up on Sunday at 1PM.

We'll have more from the NSIC regular and tournament champion Mavericks later this week on KEYC News 12.