Austin Police Department Seeking Help In Locating Missing Man

The Austin Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing man.

72-year-old Dennis Hanson was last seen yesterday around 7 a.m. at his home.

Authorities say he was later reported missing by family.

His vehicle is still at his residence, and he is believed to be traveling on foot.

Hanson was last seen wearing a teal jacket with grey lining, loose fitted red sweatpants, glasses and boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement.