Minneapolis Mayor Tested By Shootings Goes Before Voters

Minneapolis' top job is on the ballot after a pair of police shootings wracked the city and its politics.

Voters were set to pick a new mayor or give incumbent Betsy Hodges a second term in Tuesday's election. The city's unusual voting system, with voters ranking their top three choices, make it unlikely a winner will be declared before Wednesday.

The election follows two high-profile police shootings that spurred criticism of Hodges and her tenure. Twenty-four-year-old Jamar Clark was shot and killed in November 2015 after a scuffle with officers. Justine Damond, a 40-year-old from Australia, was shot this summer minutes after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Hamline University political science professor David Schultz calls public safety the ``defining issue'' of the election. He gives Hodges an edge in a crowded field of more than a dozen challengers.