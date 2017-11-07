KEYC - Indiana Man Convicted In 2013 Death Of His Parents

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A northwestern Indiana man has been convicted of murder in the 2013 bludgeoning and strangulation deaths of his parents.
     Monday's jury verdict in the case against 38-year-old Thomas Snow followed a trial that started last month in Lake County Superior Court. Sentencing is Dec. 18.
     The decomposing bodies of 66-year-old Joyce Snow and 68-year-old Clifford Snow were found in their Lowell-area home in October 2013. The bodies were wrapped in tarps and carpets.
     Defense lawyer Arlington Foley told jurors that prosecutors lacked evidence, such as a weapon and specifics about the deaths.
     Authorities believe the Snows were killed in September 2013. Thomas Snow fled from Indiana following the deaths and was arrested in western Minnesota following a high-speed chase after detectives tracked his parents' credit card and cellphone records.