Five Charged In Emmet County Drug Bust

Five people are charged following a drug bust in rural Emmet County, Iowa.

Authorities arrested five people after illegal drugs were recovered from a residence on 250th Street last week.

During the search, police found methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

35-year-old Jamie Williams faces six charges, including child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine. 32-year-old Patricia Harder 34-year-old Rory Mcgrew, and 18-year-old Trace Patridge each face three drug-related charges.

18-year-old Dylan McNab faces two drug-related charges as a result of the search.

All five were transported to the Emmet County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.