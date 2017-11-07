St. Cloud Council Rejects Moratorium On Refugee Resettlement

The St. Cloud City Council has rejected a moratorium on refugee resettlement.

It's the second vote in the last two weeks against council member Jeff Johnson's proposal to block refugees until the primary resettlement agency, Lutheran Social Services, demonstrates that it is complying with federal statutes. Johnson also says the city needs more information about the number of people moving into the city and the cost to taxpayers for providing services.

Johnson's resolution failed on a 1-6 vote Monday night. At its last meeting, the council voted for a resolution declaring the city as a welcoming community, a pre-emptive strike against Johnson's proposal.