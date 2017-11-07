Minnesota Man Charged In Fatal Crash In South Dakota

A Minnesota man involved in a crash in South Dakota that killed two people has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Authorities allege 39-year-old Joshua Vortherms, of Adrian, Minnesota, caused a crash in the early morning hours of July 1 on Interstate 90 west of Brandon when he lost control of his vehicle and it went into the wrong lane.

The crash killed 38-year-old Anna Mason and 44-year-old Shannon Fischer. Both were from Sioux Falls.

Vortherms faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular battery, drunken driving, reckless driving and speeding. The Argus Leader reports he appeared in court Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney, or when he might enter pleas.