Authorities Investigating Burglary At FW3 Coin Shop In Mankato

Authorities are investigating a burglary from over the weekend at FW3 coins in Mankato.

Store owner Samir Fox-Wahab said it appears the thief broke into the building through a locked door and then entered a locked bathroom.

The thief then smashed a hole through the drywall in a bathroom stall in order to crawl inside the business.

Once inside, the thief allegedly grabbed about $3,600 in collectible coins.

"I just didn't know what to think. If I should be sad, if I should be happy, if I should be upset, if I should be yelling," said owner Samir Fox-Wahab after the discovered his store was burglarized. "This is the first time I felt like I think I've been violated. It's not just the money. The money is a problem too but just the fact that somebody broke into my store."

The store does have a surveillance system, but Fox-Wahab believes it was unplugged when the thief busted through the store's back door.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Mankato Police.