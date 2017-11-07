Moderate Early Turn Out Of Mankato Voters

Tuesday is Election Day, and that has many people headed to the polls.

Voters in the Mankato Area Public Schools District began casting their ballots at 7 a.m. for the school board and an operating levy.

If passed, the levy would renew the existing levy and bring in an additional $3.2 million dollars.

At Hoover Elementary, election judges said there's been a steady stream of voters this morning.

"Overall, we're having a moderate turn out for a school board election," Precinct I Head Election Judge Tony Ulman said. They generally do not tend to generate as many voters as a general election."

There's still time to vote. The polls are open until 8 p.m.

You can find your polling location by visiting the Secretary of State's website: pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us

