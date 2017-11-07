Mason City P.D. Searching For Material Witness in Homicide

The Mason City Police Dept. and Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are searching for a Mason City man after two bodies were found at a residence Tuesday morning. Authorities made a welfare check at 7:43 a.m. and found two bodies in a home located on the 300 block of 27th St. SW in Mason City. Police are seeking the public's help in locating 25 year old Codie Michael Matz. Matz is wanted as a material witness in the investigation, but authorities say to use caution as he may be armed and suicidal. Law enforcement believes Matz is operating a dark green 1996 Chrysler Sebring with Iowa license plates "LE007". He was last seen in Mason City around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information on Matz's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.

---KEYC News 12