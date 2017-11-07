Capital Improvement Plan Focuses on Future Projects

There are several improvement projects within Blue Earth County's capital improvement plan in the next years to come.



With winter fast approaching, road construction projects are feeling the pressure.



"Blue Earth County is anticipating that we're going to get the intersection with Minnesota Highway 83 and our County Road 12-the roundabout open, this Friday is the targeted objective date to get the intersection open so we've been working very hard with our contractor battling severely wet conditions to get it to the point where we can get it back open to the public," Blue Earth County Engineer and Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said.



The rest of the road will remain closed for a few more weeks while an additional gravel base is put on.



"We'll open the road from Highway 83 to the north to the intersection with Carver Road, we'll also open Hoffman Road tying in to the Prairie Winds roundabout," Thilges added.



A major concern for Blue Earth County Engineers is ensuring adequate maintenance throughout the winter months for residents on roads under construction.



"In addition to County Road 12, we will have County Road 14 from County Road 4 to County Road 10, we will not get that paved this year again to due to wet conditions that we've been battling all summer long so that will be left as a gravel road over the course of the winter," Thilges said.



With an updated county public works capital improvement plan in for 2018 to 2022, Thilges anticipates a few large projects on the horizon that'll keep Blue Earth County very busy.



"The county state highway one which is old Minnesota highway 66 turn back, the segment in 2018 where we anticipate constructing from county state highway 90 up to the south city limits of Mankato and then in 2019 we'll begin the segment from county road 9 to county road 90. In addition to that we've got large projects to county state highway 14 from Minnesota highway 30 up to county road 4. County state highway 10, county state highway 27, as well as 82 in Mankato," Thilges said.



Things will move around in that capital improvement program as opportunities arise for different funding mechanisms or as the need changes, the county will touch on that plan every two to three years and make modifications and updates to it.

