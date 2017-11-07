THRIVER Tina McClain Inspires Healthy Living

It's been more than 6 years since Tina McClain lost 107 pounds.

Her weight loss journey began when she was dress shopping for her sister's wedding and the store didn't carry her size.

"I thought this isn't fair," McClain said. "This isn't even nice. And it's all because I can't seem to lose weight."

She says she already tried dieting, exercise, and prescriptions, and while she was able to lose a few pounds before the wedding, nothing would stick. Until she found a program in Mankato and decided to give it a try.

"In 6 months, I had dropped about 70 pounds," she said. "Then I lost the last 20 or so approximately in maintenance."

It's been more than a weight loss journey, it changed the direction of her life.

"When I lost my weight, I was a stay at home mom," she said. "I did treatment foster care for 10 years. And when I went back to work I wanted to be able to teach people, women and men both alike, how to eat. How to do food combinations. Because that's me. That's my love language. Helping people."

She started putting her love language to work as a diet and wellness coach in town, and later decided to start her own business.

She opened Inspire Health and Wellness. The name pulls its inspiration from her parents, faith and life.

"I want to make sure that people always know that no matter what it is, or who it is, we all need some sort of place to be inspired," she said.

It's a transition plan. A protein–based diet and exercise tailored to her clients to help them reach their goal and maintain it. It starts with packets of food then moves to a meal plan. She also focuses on emotions factor into health.

"I've always taught people that if your head and your heart do not match, you're not going to be able to get to the healthiest you," she said.

--KEYC News 12