Former New Ulm Middle School Sale Closes

The old middle school in New Ulm is one step closer to becoming affordable housing.

The Community Housing Development Corporation, or CHDC, closed on the purchase of the building Saturday.

The ownership was originally split between CentraSota and the State Street Theater Company.

After complications with funding that shut off the electricity in the entire building, CentraSota agreed to sell the building.

Now that it's sold, CHDC and the theater company will work to separate the utilities.

Renovations on the apartments are expected to begin this spring.