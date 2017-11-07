KEYC - Man Convicted of Child Abuse in Blue Earth County

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
A Blue Earth County jury finds a Minneapolis man guilty of five counts related to child abuse.

37-year-old Mohamud Hussein Ahmed was convicted after the jury says his actions led to a baby suffering multiple fractures in his ribs, lung damage and bleeding on the brain.

A date has not yet been set for sentencing.

