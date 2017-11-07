St. Peter Pavilion Estimates Increase Due to Inflation

The cost for Minnesota Square Park's pavilion has now increased to a little over 1.2 million dollars after an architecture company submitted an updated estimate that includes six years of inflation.

St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke is not panicking over the increase but admitted that a legacy fund of $200,000 was a definite relief.

"I don't know a lot of people have mentioned that it is a price jump, the reality is the task force that was made of 33 people that helped kind of provide the concept and the original design of this. That was done five years ago," said Prafke.

St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille described the pavilion as a regional attraction that hosts major events like the Old– Fashioned Fourth of July and Bluesfest which pull thousands of people.

"They're [the public] anxious to see when it's going to take place how we're going to stage it, are we able to accommodate all of those events while we're in construction. Those decisions are being made," said Wille.

Prafke said renovations are needed to build a foundation for the structure, which has taken a hit over time from harsh weather.

"It's really just on top of lots of big heavy rocks and so time and shifting and weather and a tornado and other things have made this a building need a lot of structural assistance," said Prafke.

Prafke said if people are interested in donation to the project they can contact him.

There are still many aspects of the project that need to be worked on but the pavilion should be completed by the end of June 2019.