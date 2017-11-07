BEA Chasing State Title

The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers kicked their way into the state tournament with a game winning field goal inside the final minute of the Section 2AA title game against Maple River.



German foreign exchange student and kicker Alex Reese had never played football before this season.



"No I've never done it, I hadn't even touched a football, but I knew that the sport existed. My town in Germany actually has a team, but it's not too popular, not a lot of people know about it," said Alex Reese, BEA junior.

Trailing 10–8, with just seconds left in the section title game and a state berth at stake, BEA called his number for a field goal attempt giving him a shot at redemption.

"I guess you probably know, I missed the first kick, and the PAT. In the fourth quarter I was nervous to see if our team would win because it was so close. I hadn't been that nervous in a long time. When I kicked, it was a low kick, I think I had a lot of luck getting it through the posts, but after that, the feeling was great, and everyone was so happy," said Reese.



"You know in a close game like that, you like to win them. It's too bad anybody has to lose in a game like that, Maple River is a very good team and we feel fortunate to win. It's exciting, and our kids played well, and did what they had to do to win," said Randy Kuechenmeister, BEA head coach.

The Bucs found a way proving to be a resilient team on a four game winning streak that bounced back after two straight losses in week six and seven of the regular season.



"We always say bend don't break, I feel like that's a good saying, whenever we get down on ourselves, we don't give up, we keep going," said Jacob Vaske, BEA senior WR/S.

"They hang in there, keep battling even when things haven't gone well through the season all the time. They kept battling, coming back, and working hard trying to get better. Your goal as a team is to try and be the best team at the end of the year, and obviously these young men have accomplished that," said Kuechenmeister.

Now, the Bucs face Pipestone Area in the Class AA quarterfinals a team they lost to 7–0 earlier in the season.

"We can't give up now, we've got to keep pushing, going hard and hopefully we can get them on Friday," said Vaske.

"We're kind of under the radar so to speak all year, and that I think can be an advantage for us, we'll see what happens," said Kuechenmeister.

BEA won a state championship five years ago in Class AAA, and this year's squad would like to add some hardware to the trophy case.



"Oh it'd be amazing to win, go all the way, it'd be something cool to do, and not a lot of people do it," said Rylee McGuire, BEA senior RB/LB.

The Buccaneers battle Pipestone Friday at eight in New Ulm. We'll have highlights of that contest on KEYC News 12.

