Hunters Take Over 70,000 Deer in First Weekend of Firearms Season

Minnesota firearms hunters registered 70,724 deer during the first two days of deer season.

According to the DNR, preliminary numbers from opening weekend show that the number of deer registered was essentially the same as from 2016.

Of the deer harvested, 57 percent were bucks, compared to 67 percent of the first weekend harvest of 2016.

The DNR is projecting the total deer harvest this year to be around 200,000.

Last year’s total harvest was 173,213.

--- KEYC News 12