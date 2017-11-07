Welcome Family Featured On "Family Feud"

Diane Jorgenson of Ledyard is no stranger to game shows like Family Feud, Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right.



"It is such a rush. It is so exhilarating. That's how it is to me," Jorgenson says.

Jorgenson is not just a fan of the TV game shows, but an actual contestant.

Her most recent appearance was alongside her family and Mr. Steve Harvey himself.

"I said I'm going to ask our daughters, which one of them decided she would go. Then I asked my niece and nephew," she says.

Jorgenson and her family sent in a video audition back in September of 2016 to appear on the family game show.

"If we were accepted we would receive a postcard within 30 days, and we had the postcard within the 30 days," she says.

After a short casting call the Jorgenson's were selected out of 250 other families, and were on their way to Atlanta where the show is taped.



"We met a lot of people. Everybody was really nice. Steve Harvey was really nice. It was an experience we'll never forget," Jorgenson's daughter, Stacie Anderson says.

But luck doesn't seem to be the reason why the Jorgenson family was chosen.

"I guess I made them stand out. What can I say? They said you got to be the lead person. You've done this before and it doesn't bother you to talk to anybody, so you be the lead person and just do what you do," Jorgenson says.

"We're not boring, and mom's crazy. So that kind of helped," Anderson says.

Or why we may just see them again.

"They were going to put us in their book to come back again and I said, 'Are you serious? Are you really serious? You want us back?' And the co–producer said, ‘Diane, we've already got you written in the book. Yes we want you back!’"