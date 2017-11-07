No More Detour (For Now)

Highway 22 between Mankato and Mapleton is now open.



Signs heading south toward Beauford saying the bridge is out, are still up, but the highway is fully completed after MnDOT officials removed the barricades earlier this afternoon.

Reconstruction and bridge work between Beauford and Mapleton lasted most of the spring and summer.

The next stage, reconstruction from Beauford to Mankato, starts in the spring of 2018.

-- KEYC News 12