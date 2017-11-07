Mankato Area Schools Win Levy Election By 29 Votes

Several area schools asked voters to head to the polls today.



Polls closed at 8 o'clock tonight, and voters in our area gave school districts a 'Yes', when it came to operating and bonding referendums, though Mankato's could barely have been closer.



The Mankato Area Public Schools had an operating levy on the ballot, seeking an additional $365 per student.

It passed, by less than thirty votes. 50.3% to 49.7%.

The new levy will add about $130 to the average homeowner's property tax bill.



Voters were also selecting school board members.

Kristi Schuck and Jodi Sapp were both re-elected to another term tonight, and Darren Walker will also join the school board in January.

Four other candidates were on the ballot.



For Le Sueur - Henderson, there were two questions on the ballot. One to renew an existing levy, and the second would ask for an increase of $100 per student.

Voters passed both, with the increased levy attracting 58% support.



The Maple River school district was looking for funding to build a new school in Mapleton that would house all grade levels.

Voters ended up rejecting that levy tonight, with 54% voting 'No'.

The cost of the project was $54.8 million, but because of changes at the state level for taxes on farmland, it was down to $36.3 million.



Gibbon - Fairfax - Winthrop asked for a nearly $40 million bonding levy from their voters.

The money would go toward renovating the elementary and middle and high schools, as well as expanding the high school.

Voters rejected that question in resounding fashion, with 81% voting 'No'.



And finally, Truman voters agreed to renew the district's $1,158 per pupil operating levy.

That passed with more than 80% of the vote.

-- KEYC News 12