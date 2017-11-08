Cocaine Use Contributed To CO Deaths Of 2 In Parked Car

Authorities say cocaine use contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of two young people whose bodies were found in a car in a suburban Minneapolis restaurant parking lot last month.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday said the couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning with recent cocaine use as a "significant condition." The deaths were ruled accidental.

Coon Rapids police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings on Oct. 5 on a report of two people passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the bodies of 22-year-old Antonio Perfetti of Ham Lake and 20-year-old Alissa Spah of Andover.