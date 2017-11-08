MNsure Officials: Steady Flow Of Customers Continue During First Week Of Enrollment

The first full week of this year's open enrollment period is under our belts, and MNsure officials say they're seeing a steady flow of customers.

MNsure CEO Allison O'Toole says this year the company has renewed more people into coverage than ever before.

As of yesterday afternoon, over 200,000 people visited the MNsure site, with over 33,000 customers shopping to compare plans.

The company has also received over 10,000 phone calls, with an average wait time of one second.

Open enrollment figures are expected to be released next Wednesday at MNsure's public board meeting.