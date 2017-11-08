Mankato Woman Charged For Allegedly Stealing From Employer

A Mankato woman is charged for allegedly stealing from her employer back in October.

According to the criminal complaint, 40-year-old Casey Ann Von Eschen is accused of taking over $2200 from a deposit bag inside a safe at Hardee's in Mankato.

A witness told police Von Eschen was hired two weeks prior as a crew member was promoted to manager at the store until she had allegedly walked out on the job.

Through surveillance footage, officers observed a female entering the management office with a set of keys that had been allegedly been missing.

During a search of her vehicle, police found the deposit bag, where the money had originally been located.

She is charged with one felony count of third degree burglary.

Her court appearance is set for December 14.