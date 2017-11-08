Melvin Carter Elected First African-American Mayor Of St. Paul

Voters in St. Paul have elected the city's first African-American mayor.

Former City Council member Melvin Carter beat a field of 10 candidates Tuesday according to unofficial election returns. The 38-year-old Carter is executive director of Gov. Mark Dayton's Children's Cabinet. He campaigned on reducing educational and employment disparities and improving police-community relations.

Carter told his supporters Tuesday night at the Union Depot that he's elated, yet humbled. He succeeds Mayor Chris Coleman who's running for governor.