Le Sueur County Man Appointed As State Executive Director For USDA FSA

The Trump Administration has appointed a Le Sueur County man as the new State Executive Director for the USDA Minnesota Farm Service Agency.

Joe Martin runs a cattle operation in rural Le Sueur County.

He has nearly 20 years of experience working in agriculture, including time with the Minnesota and American Farm Bureau Federations.

As Executive Director, Martin will oversee FSA programs in order to ensure a safe and affordable food supply for consumers.

His first day on the job is Monday.