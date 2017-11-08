Le Sueur County Man Appointed As State Executive Director For USDA FSA

The election results are in and voters in our area gave school districts a 'Yes', when it came to operating and bonding referendums.
The election results are in and voters in our area gave school districts a 'Yes', when it came to operating and bonding referendums.
Maple River and GFW bonding referendums fail
Maple River and GFW bonding referendums fail
A Mankato woman is charged for allegedly stealing from her employer back in October.
A Mankato woman is charged for allegedly stealing from her employer back in October.
Diane Jorgenson of Ledyard is no stranger to game shows like Family Feud, Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right.
Diane Jorgenson of Ledyard is no stranger to game shows like Family Feud, Deal or No Deal and The Price is Right.
A Blue Earth County jury finds a Minneapolis man guilty of five counts related to child abuse
A Blue Earth County jury finds a Minneapolis man guilty of five counts related to child abuse
The old middle school in New Ulm is one step closer to becoming affordable housing.
The old middle school in New Ulm is one step closer to becoming affordable housing.
Authorities say cocaine use contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of two young people whose bodies were found in a car in a suburban Minneapolis restaurant parking lot last month.
Authorities say cocaine use contributed to the carbon monoxide deaths of two young people whose bodies were found in a car in a suburban Minneapolis restaurant parking lot last month.
Highway 22 between Mankato and Mapleton is now open
Highway 22 between Mankato and Mapleton is now open