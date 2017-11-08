Maple River Gains Ground But Not Enough To Pass Referendum

While some voters penciled in a resounding 'Yes' vote on many area school district referendums, that wasn't the case in Mapleton.



The Maple River school district was looking for funding to build a new school in Mapleton that would house all grade levels. Voters ended up rejecting that levy, with 54% voting 'No'. While this came as a disappointment for the district, there was an increase in support from the last vote, which took place in 2015.



"We've shown a lot of growth with people, they've really engaged in this, really starting to understand the challenges we face. The problem is the cost continues to go up so I think the board will look hard again at likely running another election," Maple River Superintendent Dan Anderson said.



Depending on how long the board waits, they could see a five percent increase for tax payers in the next six months to a year.



"We're going to have to address our operating challenges. That's our budgets and those kinds of things and also our facilities don't get younger. Some of our facilities are 80 plus years old, have legacy sewer systems and heating systems in them and so those don't fix themselves so we'll have to make a plan to either adjust that, fix those or go back out again for a new facility again," Anderson added.



The board has to decide if they want to go out for another election or go a different way. The plan is to discuss and meet with leaders in each one of the communities and see if the district can build more support.

