Mankato Public Safety Urges Caution When Heating Your Home

It's starting to feel a little more like winter out there, which has many of us cranking up the heat in our homes, but there are some dangers to be aware of.

The Mankato Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure portable and space heaters have the proper 'UL' or 'FM' labeling. That shows that they meet national standards for safety.

Officials say liquid-fueled and gas-burning heaters should also be vented outside to eliminate the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mankato Public Safety Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says, "Do have them checked and expected annually, because over time, things do degrade and you could have a small problem that could be leaking carbon monoxide which could be accumulating in the home."

Firefighters also recommend having a professional inspect fireplaces and wood-burning stoves before they're used for the season.

