Fairmont Man Displays Portraits of Area Veterans

Last year we introduced you to a Fairmont man who takes photographs of area veterans to share their stories.

Joseph Kreiss says, “Their stories started to get reflected through their eyes and emotions.”

You see stories of service and sacrifice.

“People can appreciate that there’s a lot of people from Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa who have sacrificed.”

Joseph Kreiss began taking the portraits out of the goodness of his heart.

“I wanted to do it in a way that I could honor veterans. It started a couple of years ago and I thought what I could do.”

Since that time, he has photographed more than 50 veterans from as recent as Afghanistan and Iraq all the back to the World Wars.

“The numbers are dwindling really fast.”

Which is one of the reasons why Kreiss wanted

to share the photographs with the public.

“I hope they see their fellow Martin County, Emmet County veterans and that they answered the call of duty.”

Throughout the month of November the public is invited to see the display at the Fairmont Opera House and hear the stories of our nation’s heroes.

The display is open weekdays until around 3 p.m.

Kreiss takes the photographs free of charge.

If you would like your photo taken, visit Joseph Kreiss photography.

-KEYC News 12