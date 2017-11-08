Strong Senior Class Leading Wabasso Into State Football Tournament

Last year, the Wabasso football team made it to the final four of the Class A state tournament falling in the semifinals to eventual champion, Minneapolis North.

This year, the Rabbits are back in the state tournament with some unfinished business.

"These guys, we've got a lot of four year starters, four four year starters, three three year starters, so they're accustomed to the big lights. They feel like there is something left to accomplish, and they're a tight group. It's something we're really looking forward to," said Joe Kemp, Wabasso head coach.



"Going back from last year, it's just we've been here before. It's another game to us, it's another step," said Colton Taylor, senior slotback/cornerback.



"We've been playing together since fourth grade, and we're all building up, helping each other out, playing like a family, and it's amazing," said Nick Altermatt, senior quarterback/safety.



The Rabbits have dominated opponents this season by racing out to early leads with an explosive offense and stingy defense.



“We’ve gotten off to really fast starts all year going up 21-0, and it’s tough for teams to come back,” said Ty Kemp, senior center/LB.

“We’ve outscored teams about 300 and something to 24 in the first half, so we jump out to fast starts, we play as a cohesive group. We start 11 seniors on defense, so they can figure things out real quickly. Our strength and speed has been key to getting us where we’re at,” said Kemp.

The Rabbits dominated New Ulm Cathedral in their final dress rehearsal before the big show, with a 48-6 victory for the Section 3A crown.

Wabasso will try to get out to another quick start against Faribault B.A. in the state quarterfinals as the Rabbits set out to win a state championship.

“It takes some breaks, everyone up here is awfully good when you’re down to the final eight. You have to be able to handle adversity, you’re going to run into some things along the way, it’s how you react to it,” said Kemp.

“We’ve always talked about this, sticking together, and once we stick together good things can happen, we just have to go out and get it,” said Taylor.

Wabasso battles B-A Saturday at one in New Ulm.

We’ll have highlights of that contest on KEYC News 12.