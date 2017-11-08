Prep Athlete: MaeLea Harmon

Despite having no seniors on their squad, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team made it all the way to the section 2A title game this season because of a strong junior class.



KEYC News 12 sports Rob Clark tells us why MaeLea Harmon is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.



Junior setter and right side hitter, MaeLea Harmon began starting for the Bucs last season as a sophomore and has developed into an all around player.



“Last year, we had her start setting, and halfway through we had her start setting, and she’s improved in that area. Offensively she’s had to get more kills for us, her older sister was a power kill kind of girl. We had to teach her that you don’t always have to hit it hard to score. That’s where I think MaeLea has made a lot of gains in her hitting is just learning different shots to score without killing the ball," said Crystal Lamont, WEM head coach.



“Since you’re the setter, you have to stay positive, because you’re the one getting the ball all the time. Staying positive and upbeat is a big part,” said Harmon.

Harmon’s recorded over 200 kills and around 500 set assists this season.

“MaeLea Harmon has helped us in a lot of areas, we knew we’d have to score points in a variety of ways. MaeLea has about 55 ace serves on the year. Not only does she score that many points on her serves, but there are plenty of other points where she’s keeping the other team’s offense out of system, and giving our offense a better chance to score after that,” said Lamont.

Harmon’s versatility is why she’s our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.