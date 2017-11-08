Year-Long State Park Permits Now Free For Veterans

Over the summer, the state approved an act that will allow service men and women to freely attend parks across the state.



Nature can often be the best antidote to stress, helping set the mind at ease.

State parks across the state have been providing that experience for years, but now one group will have the opportunity to attend these unique landscapes for free.

During the last Legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill to give servicemen and women better access to the state's natural wonders.



This statute will allow for all active military personnel along with veterans with service–related disabilities to have unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota State parks, as a tool to help them cope with their struggles.

Between 20 and 30 percent of veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Operation Iraqi or Enduring Freedom have had PTSD.

This form of nature therapy will provide these heroes with year–long permits, which they can pick up at any of the state parks.



Minneopa State Park manager Craig Beckman said "We appreciate the state of Minnesota recognizing the sacrifices of veterans and military members and allowing us to access state parks for free is a wonderful step and a reward for the sacrifices that military families make."



MSU Military and Veterans Student Success Coordinator Tim Adams said "Whether it's veterans or any member of society, a lot of research has shown that being outside, enjoying the outdoors can reduce stress, provide a lot of emotional, psychological and even physical benefits."

A special program will commence on Veterans Day from 6 to 7 p.m. at Whitewater State Park in Winona, to showcase how area was once home to a POW camp that held German prisoners of war.



To see all of the licenses, permits and passes that are available to military personnel and veterans, and the form of identification that an individual needs to show, visit www.mndnr.gov.

For veterans attending or planning on attending MSU, the Veterans Resource Center can be found in room 168 of the student union or online.

