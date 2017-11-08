Pennies Add Up For Playground Donation

We first brought you the story of the young athlete raising money for the Fallenstein Playground in August. Now, Bryson Ponstein has donated his Pennies for the Playground.



When Bryson first decided he wanted to raise money for the playground it was simply setting out one jar to collect pennies....well those pennies really added up.



"Whoa!"



"We've had the jars sitting on the kitchen counter and so he always sees them and wonders. And when we were counting them he would want to help us pile the pennies and see how much we had."



"3,100"



"It's just been amazing watching Bryson, watch his progress. See the jars just get fuller and fuller. It's just been an incredible adventure."



Community Bank added in a donation of $250, bringing Bryson's total to $3,350.



Fallenstein Playground held a groundbreaking ceremony a few weeks ago, and Bryson's pennies will help it along its path of opening this spring.

