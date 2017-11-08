Back-to-Back-to-Back State Tournaments for Marshall Football Team

The Marshall Tigers are becoming a perennial powerhouse advancing to the Class 4-A state football tournament for the third straight season.

KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark has more from the unbeaten Tigers.



The Marshall Tigers were one game away from playing in the state title game last season.

Falling to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals.

This year, the Tigers are back with lots of new faces on the defensive side of the ball.



“We’ve replaced nine starters on defense, but they’ve done a nice job. We don’t have the size, but we play hard, play fast, and we’ve done a good job of getting to the football,” said Terry Bahlmann, head coach.

Offensively, the Tigers are a force to be reckoned with as quarterback and NDSU commit Trey Lance runs the show with running back Jefferson Lee V setting the tone in the ground game.

“They’ve done a great job this year. A lot of the games they’ve only played a half. Last week, we needed them to come through, and they came through in a big way, and they both made big plays in the run game. We look to them for their leadership and to make plays for us. Trey’s been the leader of our defense also, so he’s a big factor for us on both sides of the football,” said Bahlmann.

Marshall squares off against South St. Paul in the quarterfinals Friday at seven in Shakopee. We’ll have highlights of that contest on KEYC News 12.