Mankato, North Mankato Could Raise Smoking Age To 21 Next Year

On Tuesday, Bloomington became the third Minnesota city to raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Wednesday evening leaders of Mankato and North Mankato discussed the decision to becoming the next cities to do so.



Dozens of community members showed up to Wednesday's intergovernmental meeting to support the proposal to restrict tobacco sales to those under 21.

Although no recommendation was made during Wednesday's meeting to move forward with the proposal, both councils will meet next January where a public hearing will be set.

In an effort to implement the ban together, both cities have been working on similar, yet separate ordinances that must go through both cities in order to move forward.



"Mankato's been a leader in tobacco–related issues for years and I think that it's our job to continue to be leader and not wait for other people to make these decisions, but to do them ourselves," Mankato Clinic pediatrician Katie Smentek says.



St. Cloud's city council also voted for the ban on Tuesday, but the Mayor says he will veto the measure.