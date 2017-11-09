Minnesota State Senator Accused Of Harassment

During the last Legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill to give servicemen and women better access to the state's natural wonders. This statute will allow for all active military personnel along with veterans with service–related disabilities to have unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota State parks, as a tool to help them cope with their struggles.
An 18-year-old Truman man is injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
A Mankato woman is charged for allegedly stealing from her employer back in October.
Rabbits return to state tournament with unfinished business.
Authorities say the body of a man has been found in the burned remains of a northern Iowa storage unit.
Several of Minnesota's top Democrats are calling on state Sen. Dan Schoen to resign after accusations he sexually harassed women in state politics.
A music teacher in Comfrey encourages her students to grow their musical talents.
The cost for Minnesota Square Park's pavilion has now increased to a little over 1.2 million dollars after an architecture company submitted an updated estimate that includes six years of inflation.
