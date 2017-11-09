Officials: Body Of Man Found In Burned Out Iowa Storage Unit

Authorities say the body of a man has been found in the burned remains of a northern Iowa storage unit.

Firefighters were called Tuesday night to the storage unit in north Milford for a report of a fire. Arriving firefighters from Milford and Arnolds Park-Okoboji found the fire had spread to other units.

After the blaze was extinguished, the body of a man was found inside a unit.

An autopsy has been ordered. The Dickinson County Sheriff and the Milford and Arnolds Park police departments are among those investigating.

The identity of the man has not been released.