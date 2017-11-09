Truman Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash

An 18-year-old Truman man is injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Interstate 90 in Martin County.

The State Patrol says Bailey Leonard May was westbound on the Interstate near 230th Avenue, when his vehicle left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

May was taken to MCHS in Fairmont with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.