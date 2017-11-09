Minnesota Security Hospital Sees Decrease In Injuries, Increase In Hires

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has released its quarterly report that tracks both injuries and staffing levels at treatment centers across the state.

According to the report, from July through September of this year, there were 21 total OSHA recordable injuries at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter. 17 cases stemmed from aggressive behavior.

Full-time positions at the security hospital have increased from the 2017 fiscal year, with about 24 clinical and about 52 direct care positions added during that span.

A job fair held at the Security Hospital in September also resulted in 30 hires, including 5 registered nurses and 25 security counselors.

This year, the legislature approved funding to hire about 150 positions at the Security Hospital over the next three years.