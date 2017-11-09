MIDDAY EXPERT: Giving Back Through Toys For Tots

Bernie Thompson and Jessica Blais joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the Toys for Tots campaign and kick-off event happening this Saturday. The kick-off event takes place during the Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. At that date, and through mid-December, residents can bring in a new, unwrapped toy to be given to children in need this holiday season. The toys will then be distributed near the Christmas holiday.