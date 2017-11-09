KEYC - Thousands Of Turkeys Die In Minnesota Poultry Farm Fire

Thousands Of Turkeys Die In Minnesota Poultry Farm Fire

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A fire at a central Minnesota poultry farm has killed thousands of turkeys. 
     The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin Farm in Martin Township. 
     The sheriff's office says about 6,000 turkeys died in the barn fire near Paynesville. The fire is under investigation. 