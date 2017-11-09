Waseca Woman Is Crucial Part Of Huelsnitz Family Farm Operation

It takes more than a combine and grain cart to keep a farm running smoothly during busy season.

And at one farm in Waseca, the driving force of one family farm operation doesn't sit behind the wheel of a tractor.

Harvest time at the Huelsnitz farm means many sleepless nights and no time to answer to a hungry stomach.

Shirley Huelsnitz said, "I started with just a little cooler, and now I've graduated to a bigger cooler."

But that's where Shirley Huelsnitz comes in.

Shirley's son, Jeff Huelsnitz said, "I grew up and she never was out in the field driving tractor, but she was as big a part of the operation as anyone of us in a tractor or anything around the yard anybody's doing."

After retiring from her job at a bank in Waseca about 10 years ago, she threw on her apron and took on a whole new fulltime job.

Two meals a day for her husband, son, two grandsons and whoever else shows up to help in the field.

"It doesn't matter if we have 4, she could feed 10, and she's always been able to do that, " said Jeff.

She'll go through at least 5 loaves of bread on an average week.

"They get from 2 to 3 double sandwiches everyday and that would be for four men and then about a dozen cookies, plus if I've got rice krispie bars or something like that, " said Shirley.

Most of her days start and end in the kitchen.

"Sometimes If I gotta get that lunch ready I don't even get breakfast until theirs is all ready," said Shirley.

And just when she thinks it's time to sit down, there are more stomachs to fill.

"Everyday they get treats. They know exactly when to come to the door and they scratch on the door so I got to give them treats," said Shirley.

Whether it's her four-legged or two-legged family, there's a reason that kitchen light goes on every morning.

"They need the food, they're working hard, and they need that nourishment to keep them going, and they do appreciate it. I want to take care of them." said Shirley.

"The other day she made a wrap, that was very good,"said Austin, Shirley's grandson.

"In the tractor my favorite is a good old egg salad sandwich on homemade bread, that's for sure," said Tobin, Shirley's grandson.

And a meal that isn't exactly light on the calories may just show on the scale.

"Last year we were getting close to finishing fall and one of the guys working said boy, I hope we get done soon and I said I hope so too. He goes, no, I've gained 7 pounds," Jeff said

Nonetheless, hunger is never a worry for a farmhand at the Huelsnitz place.

"There's none better, I don't think, I do not know how she does it. It's a special talent that she has, "said Dale, Shirley's husband."

She's this farm's secret ingredient, creating the perfect recipe for a bountiful harvest.