Crime Alert: Suspicious Driver In Eagle Lake Reportedly Following Children

Eagle Lake Police say a suspicious driver wearing a mask allegedly tossed a handful of coins in front of four kids on Wednesday

The vehicle reportedly appeared again Thursday morning.

According to police, two kids from Wednesday’s incident say they were followed again Thursday morning by the same vehicle on Parkway.

One of the kids told police the vehicle stopped, dropped cash and ordered the kid to get into his vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a four-door red car with rust on the backside, and could possibly have a Texas plate.

The driver was described as possibly a white male with blonde hair, wearing a suit and tie and mask.

If you have any information contact the Eagle Lake Police Department at (507) 257-3110.

--KEYC NEWS 12