THRIVE: The Importance Of Stretching

Before and after hitting the treadmill or picking up those weights, it's important to stretch.

Mankato Clinic Physical Therapist Jacob Nienow said there are a few types of stretching.

The first type, and the best one to do before your workout, is dynamic stretching.

"You're using momentum and your active muscle contractions to get your muscles to their end range," Nienow said. "It warms the body up, gets your body physically ready to partake in whatever activity you're going to do prior to."

He said dynamic stretching is activity-specific.

"You're taking parts of the things you're doing and maybe just easing into them," he said. "For instance, if you're going to do running, maybe start with walking, maybe do some body weight squats, lunges, just things you can do to wake up those muscles so you're not jumping right into a competitive activity."

The second type is static stretching, which is the type most people are familiar with. It's the long, slow hold for about 30 seconds. Nienow recommends this after exercise.

"Your body heat is already up, your core temperature is up and same with the temperature in those muscles," he said. "A warm muscle is easier to stretch. You make that muscle a lot more pliable so you really can sink in."

If you don't stretch, you're putting your body at risk of injury. He said repetitive exercise stresses and shortens muscles.

"A shortened muscle is always at risk of harm, so you hear of muscle strains, you hear of pulled muscles," he said. "Those are the big ones you're worrying about."

