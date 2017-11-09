Senator Al Franken Encourages Minnesotans To Enroll In MNsure

MNsure open enrollment has been going on for over a week.

Senator Al Franken is encouraging all Minnesotans who don't have healthcare to sign up.

He said 2016 marked a record low number of Minnesotans without health insurance because of MNsure.

While 2016 saw drastic premium increases, premiums have been stabilized this year because of work by the state legislature on a reinsurance program.

Senator Franken also said now is the time to sign up before the holidays get here.

"People travel or they start shopping for folks and their friends and family and so now's a good time to do this," Franken said.

The enrollment deadline is January 14. To enroll, visit mnsure.org.

--KEYC News 12